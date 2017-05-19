Turkish passenger tries to breach cockpit on Honolulu-bound flight

An American Airlines crew and off-duty Honolulu police officer subdued a Turkish man Friday on board a Honolulu-bound flight after he tried to break into the cockpit.

The incident prompted U.S. Pacific Command to scramble two F-22 Raptors from the Hawaii Air National Guard, which escorted the flight from Los Angeles into Honolulu International Airport about 11:35 a.m.

The man was on board AA Flight 31, which departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 8:34 a.m. local time. Sources said at LAX, the man apparently breached security and was cited, but was not detained.

Once the Airbus A321 was in the air, the man allegedly tried to break through the cockpit door, multiple sources said.

A passenger on board the plane posted a video on Instagram showing FBI agents on the flight.

"Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu," the Instagram user wrote. "We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews."

Authorities said the man who disrupted the flight has been taking into custody.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it had been briefed on the incident.

"We continue to monitor all flights out of an abundance of caution," DHS said. "At this time, there are no other reports of disruptions to flights."

