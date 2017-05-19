Hoku Zuttermeister nominated for 8 Na Hoku Hanohano awards

Hoku Zuttermeister received eight Na Hoku Hanohano award nominations this year. They include Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Entertainer of the Year, Hawaiian Album of the Year, Graphics Award of the Year and Liner Notes Award of the Year.

You can watch The Na Hoku Hanohano awards show this Saturday at 7 p.m. on K5.

