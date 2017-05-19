Hawaii AT&T workers join nationwide strike over contract agreement

A majority of AT&T workers across the country, including in Hawaii, began a three-day strike after the company failed to reach an agreement on new union contracts.

The Communications Workers of America union – which represents AT&T wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers -- set a deadline of Friday at 9 a.m. Hawaii time for reaching a new deal.

The workers say they want fair wages, job security protection against outsourcing and affordable benefits.

Organizers say about 200 AT&T workers in Hawaii are joining in on the three-day strike, which could affect storefronts and mall kiosks.

AT&T responded, saying the company is offering generous terms, including annual wage and pension increases. The company also expressed confidence that it would be able to resolve the issue.

“A strike is in no one’s best interest, and it’s baffling as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms in which our employees in these contracts – some of whom average from $115,000 to $148,000 in total compensation – will be better off financially,” said Marty Richter, of AT&T Corporate Communications, in a statement to Hawaii News Now.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.