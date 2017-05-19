Sunrise Open House: New listings first public showings in Salt Lake, Pearlridge, Waikiki

On this week's Sunrise Open House, we're featuring 3 condos that were just listed and that will have their first public open house this Sunday. These are all priced just above the April Oahu median price for condos, $415,500.

First up, Lakeshore Tower in Salt Lake. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with 1 parking. It's 870 square feet inside with a 100 square foot lanai. It's got new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, and new carpet. Maintenance fee is $570. Listed at $419,000. Here's something you will see a lot for condos in this price range - all offers will be reviewed on Tuesday next week.

Next up we move to the Pearl 1 tower in Pearlridge. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking with 840 square feet of interior living. New tile and carpet with full sized washer/dryer, double sinks and a jacuzzi tub in the bathroom, travertine on the lanai. Maintenance fee is $414. Listed at $420,000.

And now we will jump over to Waikiki and jump up in price. This next unit at 2121 Ala Wai lists for $489,000. It's got 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking with 653 square feet inside and a 118 square foot lanai. Wood floors and upholstered walls, nice mountain and Ala Wai views. The maintenance fee of $590 includes electricity, cable, internet, along with water, sewer and other common expenses.

If you are looking in this price point, get out to an open house this weekend and be ready to make an offer.

