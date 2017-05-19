5Th Annual U.S. Vets’ “No Vet Left Behind” Golf Tournament

The 5th Annual U.S. Vets Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, May 26th at the Hoakalei Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament will go to benefit programs for veterans. Programs can vary from education to vocational training. Sponsorship opportunities are available

For more information please contact Rona Faucher at rjung@usvetsinc.org or 808.271.7022, or visit www.usvetsinc.org.

