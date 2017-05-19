Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina’s second Hawai‘i concept restaurant opens at Waikiki’s International Market Place

Slated to open on May 19, highly-acclaimed chef Michael Mina will debut his second Hawai‘i eatery in the heart of Waikiki. Occupying the ground floor of the redeveloped International Market Place, The Street, A Michael Mina Social House, is a bustling collection of culinary experiences carefully curated by the James Beard award-winning chef. The first to Mina’s celebrated restaurant empire, The Street is a gourmet gathering place and a multi-concept collaboration between a roster of talented chefs hailing from MINA Group and beyond.

Offering a variety of dining options, the 6,900-square foot welcoming venue is designed as a culinary journey for friends and families to gather for casual meals or festive celebrations. From barbecue to beer and pizza to poke, The Street will feature 13 different restaurant concepts, each presenting a delicious menu driven by the chefs’ passion for the foods they love to cook and eat. Providing the perfect setting for anything from a casual lunch to a late night gathering, the 280 seat space is crafted for open and communal seating.

“In my childhood home, meals were an event. Everything overflowed – the food, the guests and the conversation. Our table was the heart of the family,” said Mina. “I established The Street to capture that sense of excitement and celebration. It’s one giant overflowing table where our family of masterful chefs create innovative cuisine with serious crave appeal.”

Unique to Mina’s new eatery is The Street Party Pass, a moveable feast that allows patrons to create their own culinary adventure. The Street Party Pass provides a convenient, value-driven way for diners to enjoy a variety of dishes for $37, exclusively available to Party Pass holders. With purchase comes seven items of each holders choosing from any of the restaurant stalls, available for redemption within a 30 day period.

Additional restaurant concepts found in the eatery include: Beer, a beer garden and wine bar featuring an assortment of locally brewed Hawaiian beers; Indie Girl, a wellness bar with smoothies, island fresh juices and kombucha on tap curated in part by local health guru Sam Custin of Haleiwa Bowls; The Myna Bird, a tiki bar paying homage to Don the Beachcomber and his squawking bird; Mindful Greens, a concept rooted in thoughtful, healthy eating; and The Street Chocolate Bar, a boutique chocolate shop showcasing Hawai‘i-made chocolates.

The Street will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night making it the perfect destination for any occasion any day of the week. Select vendors will have extended hours for late night happenings such as DJ sets and reverse happy hours.

“The Street will feature an approachable way to experience incredibly diverse, fine-dining caliber cuisine from a variety of talented chefs. It is very much inspired by the local community and the idea of bringing people together through the universal language of great food, great people and fun times,” said Mina. “The atmosphere will be upbeat and energetic and reflective of the Hawaiian lifestyle.”

The restaurant is located at 2330 Kalakaua Ave., on the ground floor of the International Market Place. Valet, self-parking and parking validation is available. The Street will join MINA Group’s contemporary American steakhouse, STRIPSTEAK Waikiki, located on the Market Place’s Third Floor Grand Lanai. The Street Honolulu is the first of its kind, while a second one will open in Los Angeles’ Beverly Center in 2018.

For more information, visit http://michaelmina.net

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.