Billy V: Governor's Awards, 40th Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, Pure Heart, Aulii Cravalho

Yesterday Billy V emceed the 2017 Governor's Awards in the House Chambers over at the State Capitol. This is where Governor Ige honors the top State's Executive Branch Teams, Managers and Employees for their work for our state. Congratulations to STATE MANAGER OF THE YEAR Mark Patterson who is a corrections manager with the Department of Human Services, EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR Lowell Spencer who is a school custodian, Department of Education, and STATE TEAM OF THE YEAR: The NextEra-Hawaiian Electric Merger Evaluation Team, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. The three winners were selected from 56 exceptional groups and individual nominees

The Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts celebrates it's 40th Anniversary this year tomorrow. It will be a star-studded event; it's also the biggest night in the Hawaii Music Industry. Led by Krash Kealoha in 1978, Jacqueline Rosetti and Kimo Kahoano got things started. It all gets started this Saturday night at the Hawaii Convention Center. The event is sold out; the only way you can see it is to watch on K5 The Home Team starting at 7:00pm.

Speaking of the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards get ready for awesome performances tomorrow. Jake Shimabukuro went Facebook LIVE yesterday. He posted, "Rehearsing with my old band Pure Heart for the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards this Saturday! Jon, Lopaka and I will be doing a tribute to Ernie and Guy Cruz. It'll be an emotional night for sure. And please check out our reunion concert on August 26 at Hawaii Theatre Center!"

Awesome pictures of Aulii Cravalho at work in California. She will be in a new NBC show called "Rise" based on the young adult book "Drama High". It revolves around an extraordinary working-class high school drama department whose program galvanizes the entire town. Auli'i has been tapped for a lead role in her TV debut. She'll play one of the students. It'll also let her showcase her singing talent. She demonstrated it during the Oscar Awards, where she also showed poise, when she performed flawlessly despite being clipped on the head by a flying flag carried by a dancer.

