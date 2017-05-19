Business Report: April unemployment - Island by island

Kauai unemployment without seasonal adjustment is 3%, down from 3.5 last year. Oahu is 2.4%, down from 2.8. Maui County is 3%, down from 3.1. Maui island held steady at 2.9, Molokai edged down to 5.6, and Lanai hit 3.2 as Manele Bay reopened. Big Island unemployment is 3.2%, down from 3.9. The Big Island has more than 150,000 people compared to 6,000 on Molokai, so while Molokai still has the highest jobless rate, the Big Island's unemployment plunge affects the most families.

