Hawaiian Word of the Day: Leina

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is "Leina". Literally meaning to spring, leap, or bound, the word leina also means "leap of the gods." A leina is a place on every island where, after death, spirits would jump into the next world. From the leina, the spirits would jump and arrive in the realm of the gods, the realm of darkness, or they would become wandering spirits. It was believed that the your actions during your lifetime would dictate the realm to which the spirit would be relegated. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is leina.

