Forecast: No trade winds for the weekend

No trades again today. They are forecast to return on Monday, and perhaps on Sunday.

Your Friday will start cool with temps in the 60s, then warm to the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly clear most of the day.

Mid-afternoon, convective heating will create sea breezes along with some clouds and showers over interior and leeward neighborhoods.

High in Honolulu will be a sticky 86 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated along south shores today and should hold through much of the weekend. An out-of-season northwest swell is expected Sunday. Country surf will remain below advisory levels. Back in town, a south swell next week Thursday will likely exceed advisory levels.

Today's waves: 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet north and west, 1-3 feet east.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

