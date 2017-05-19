Patton hosts High School Football Combine for second year

He's a familiar face from the Rainbow Warriors secondary more than a decade ago, now Kenny Patton is hoping to help the next generation of Hawaii's athletes realize their goals.

Patton, who runs a sports performance school on Oahu, also hosts the Hawaii High School football combine. It's a job he took over from the PIAA last year after the group disbanded. The event provides accurate testing for local prep athletes - which Patton hopes can help them monitor their individual progression and prepare to compete at the next level.

"I think a lot of times people are misled by combines and they think they're for coaches, or this or that," said Patton. "It really helps you know what you need to work on. It helps you know what your weaknesses are and that's what you need to do as an athlete. You need to know if you need to get faster, stronger, more explosive, change of direction, and that's whats going to take you to the next level."

In the increasingly competitive world of college football recruiting, Kamehameha defensive end, Jonah Kahahawai-Welch says the combine does offer Hawaii's prospects the opportunity to show coaches what they can do. He believes it can improve their chances of continuing their career at the collegiate level.

"You don't get that chance like every other kid on the mainland does," said Kahahawai-Welch. "They can easily just drive over to the next combine. It's simple for them. We have to pay for flights. It's just hectic and stuff. So recruiting, the process, it just comes down to the little things a lot of times. Coaches just like to see how fast your 40, how high you jump your vertical. Those little things can play a big role."

The combine will take place Saturday, May 20th, at St. Louis School.