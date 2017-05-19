Maui County Council approves measure banning use, sale of polystyrene 'plate lunch' containers

The Maui County Council has voted to approve a bill that restricts the use and sale of polystyrene foam food service containers.

The news was posted on the county's official Twitter account late Thursday evening.

BREAKING: Council passes Bill 127 (2017), restricting use & sale of #polystyrene foam food service containers; goes to mayor for signature. pic.twitter.com/5a98op5t9u — Maui County Council (@mauicounty) May 19, 2017

Debate over the potential ban was fierce, though most of the testimony heard by the council was in favor of the restrictions. Supporters of the bill said the changes were likely to help the environment by reducing plastic pollution.

Businesses that use the containers testified that switching to biodegradable or compostable products would be expensive and ineffective and instead urged the county to focus on improving litter management.

Prior to the Council's passing of the measure, Mayor Alan Arakawa said he would support the bill as long as there were reasonably priced alternatives for businesses to use. The bill now heads to Arakawa's desk for approval.

If approved, the ban would begin on July 1, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.