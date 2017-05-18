Kamehameha's 'most promising computer science student' set off IT alarms at first

Kamehameha Schools confiscated a student's laptop after he set of alarms of a possible hack, but instead they quickly discovered a teen who's being called the school's 'most promising computer science student' and it seems 17-year-old junior, Nick Wong, may be already having the same impression in Silicon Valley.



When Wong was a freshman, he created a social website called 'Hack the Hill' which was used by 800 fellow students in the first 24 hours and eventually two-thirds of the entire high school.



"I made a website that my friends can go on to see who else are in their classes that they registered for," said Wong.



By using his school laptop, he set off an alarm in the Kamehameha network and the IT department thought he might have hacked into the system.



"When I got the error message and it said your system administrator as been alerted, I was like oh... oh oh!" he said.



Turns out, he didn't have a needed password so his laptop was confiscated.



"I was kinda scared," admits Wong.



Concerns quickly eased as the school discovered a teen tech wiz who can code and communicate.



"They (his skills) are pretty well developed for someone of his age. It's really impressive to see what he can do," said Wong's computer science teacher, Stephanie Lee.



During this past spring break, Wong wanted to network in Silicon Valley so Kamehameha helped make that happen. Together they convinced twelve high tech firms to open their doors including Google, Facebook and eBay. The meetings included some Hawaii ex-pats and Kamehameha alum.



"These places are really elaborate. It really blew me away how much resources they have and how big their reach each," said Wong.



Wong wants to break into the tech industry and he says one tech exec told him he's already done that.



"If you can get your foot in the door at these large companies like ebay, Facebook or Google then you are pretty much guaranteed a position a job at these companies," said Wong.



Wongs hopes to get into Stanford or Berkeley and then work in Silicon Valley. After that, he wants to run his own start-up company.