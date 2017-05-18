Forecast: As trades begin to slow, expect more muggy weather this weekend

Light variable winds are set to takeover Friday and Saturday with higher humidity levels. Morning sunshine will lead to afternoon cloud buildups with isolated showers. Rainfall through Saturday will mainly be in the afternoons over interior spots.

Tradewinds will make a comeback Sunday, become brisk on Monday.

Surf is moderate all around with a handful of new pulses expected town and country. South shores will get a little bump on Friday and maybe advisory-sized surf next week Thursday. Country shores will see slightly higher surf Sunday into the first of next week.

No weather or marine advisories are posted.

- Guy Hagi

