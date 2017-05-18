TRAFFIC ALERT: Parking information for graduation ceremonies at Aloha Stadium

With graduation season in full swing, here is more information on traffic and parking for commencement ceremonies taking place at Aloha Stadium.

Aiea High School

Thursday, May 18, 2017 ? Ceremony: 6:00pm – 7:30pm; Reception to follow: 7:45pm – 9:30pm

Parking fee: before $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.

Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:30pm

North Kam Gate 2 will open at 5:00pm

Halawa Gate 3 will open at 4:30pm

Turnstile Gates 1, and 4 will open to the public starting at 5:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections.

Radford High School

Friday, May 19, 2017 ? Ceremony: 6:00pm – 7:15pm; Reception to follow: 7:30pm – 8:15pm

Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.

Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:30pm

North Kam Gate 2 will open at 5:00pm

Halawa Gate 3 will open at 5:00pm

Turnstile Gates 1, and 4 will open to the public starting at 5:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections.

Pearl City High School

Saturday, May 20, 2017 ? Ceremony: 5:00pm – 6:15pm; Reception to follow: 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.

Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:00pm

North Kam Gate 2 will open at 4:30pm

Halawa Gate 3 will open at 3:00pm

Turnstile Gates 1, 4 & 5 will open to the public starting at 4:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections.

Campbell High School

Sunday, May 21, 2017 ? Ceremony: 5:00pm – 6:40pm; Reception to follow: 6:55pm – 8:15pm

Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.

Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:00pm

North Kam Gate 2 will open at 4:00pm

Halawa Gate 3 will open at 3:00pm

Additional parking will be available at Aiea Elementary School starting at 4:00pm

Turnstile Gates 1, 4 & 5 will open to the public starting at 4:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections (Makai Section F-K as needed).



Moanalua High School

Monday, May 22, 2017 ? Ceremony: 5:30pm – 7:00pm; Reception to follow: 7:15pm – 8:15pm

Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.

Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:00pm

North Kam Gate 2 will open at 4:30pm

Halawa Gate 3 will open at 4:00pm

Additional parking will be available at Aiea Elementary School starting at 4:30pm

Turnstile Gates 1, 4 & 5 will open to the public starting at 4:30pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections (Makai Section F-K as needed).

