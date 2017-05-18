'Thunder From Down Under' returns to Hawaii, excluding one major island

Maui's premiere theater is feeling the heat as some say Thunder from Down Under was too hot for the Valley Isle.

Maui's premiere theater is feeling the heat as some say Thunder from Down Under was too hot for the Valley Isle.

'Thunder From Down Under' spurs rumbles of complaints on Maui

'Thunder From Down Under' spurs rumbles of complaints on Maui

Video of the June 2016 performance captured the cheeky showing by performers. (Image: Viewer video)

The 'Thunder From Down Under' will soon be rumbling through Hawaii again.

According to the Bamp Project's website, the steamy male revue production from Las Vegas will be performing five shows throughout Hawaii, excluding one major island.

Shows are scheduled for mid June on Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island, but the group has not announced a show on Maui.

When the group last performed on Maui in June 2016, a complaint was filed against the show's sexual nature and overexposure.

The men of the show exposed their buttocks at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center performance, and "(permitted) entertainers to perform acts which simulates sexual intercourse," the complaint alleges.

Despite the expected risque nature of the show, the exposure violated the center's liquor law license, which prohibits sexual acts and nudity by performers.

Hawaii News Now reached out to 'Thunder From Down Under' for comment to see if the decision not to perform on Maui is directly related to the complaint.

They have not yet responded.

Meanwhile, shows are scheduled on Oahu for June 9, 10 and 11 at the Republik. Hilo will host a show on June 12 at the Hilo Palace Theatre, and the June 14 performance will be held at the Kauai Beach Resort.

Ticket prices range from $39.50- $59.50.

The show welcomes those ages 18 and over.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.