Waiawa prison escapees indicted after brief time on the run

Two of the three inmates that escaped from the Waiawa Prison facility in April have been indicted.

Kamaka Villegas, 34, and Kekoa Aspera, 25, were reported missing from the facility after being unaccounted for during a nighttime headcount. 

During their escape, they are accused of robbing a visitor from Australia. 

While on the run, Villegas allegedly attacked a woman at Kailua Beach Park and stole her purse.

The two were arrested after a short time on the run.

Prison officials were scrutinized about how long it took to notify the public about the escape.

The third inmate, Brian Aquino, was captured in Waikiki in early May. Aquino and Villegas were doing time at the minimum-security facility in Waiawa for burglary offenses. 

Bail for Villegas is set at $50,000 while Aspera's bail is set at $25,000. 

