DOH announces 5 new mumps cases, growing total now at 47

DOE: At least 10 Hawaii public schools affected by growing mumps outbreak

The Hawaii State Department of Health announced five new cases of mumps Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47 this year.

The DOH says the new cases involved children and adults located on Oahu.

None of the patients required hospitalization.

Numbers of confirmed cases began to rise in March when the DOH was made aware of nine people with the viral infection.

Some 10 DOE schools have also been reportedly affected by mumps cases.

In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade.

From Jan. 1 and April 22 of this year, 42 states and Washington, D.C. reported mumps infections in 2,570 people.

Mumps is highly contagious; symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Some people with mumps have very mild or no symptoms.

The disease is not considered life-threatening, but there are some lasting side effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

The DOH says they are expecting to see a continued increase in reported cases as the disease spreads. They advise getting the MMR vaccine to protect against the disease.

