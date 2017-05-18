Coco Palms land dispute continues as judge refuses to oust occupiers

Kauai police and the prosecutor's office are looking into whether to take action against some people who have been camping out at Coco Palms, some for as long as a year.More >>
Kauai police and the prosecutor's office are looking into whether to take action against some people who have been camping out at Coco Palms, some for as long as a year.More >>
More than two decades have passed since Hurricane Iniki passed over the islands, destroying the Coco Palms resort in Kauai. Two years ago, a fire caused even more damaged to the tattered resort. But the long-awaited demolition has finally begun on Thursday, a first step in Coco Palms' targeted reopening in 2017 as a Hyatt resort.More >>
More than two decades have passed since Hurricane Iniki passed over the islands, destroying the Coco Palms resort in Kauai. Two years ago, a fire caused even more damaged to the tattered resort. But the long-awaited demolition has finally begun on Thursday, a first step in Coco Palms' targeted reopening in 2017 as a Hyatt resort.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>