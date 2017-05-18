Waianae Intermediate School chorus performs after eventful New York trip

The Waianae Intermediate School Chorus took first place in the best choir division at the Middle School and Youth Choir Festival at Carnegie Hall in New York.

The trip included some bumps in the road for the Waianae Intermediate School Chorus. At one point the group got bumped off their flight, and there was lots of snow. But all seventh and eighth graders had a blast.

They were on Sunrise with a special performance.

