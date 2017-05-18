Waianae Intermediate School chorus performs after eventful New York trip

The Waianae Intermediate School Chorus took first place in the best choir division at the Middle School and Youth Choir Festival at Carnegie Hall in New York.
The trip included some bumps in the road for the Waianae Intermediate School Chorus. At one point the group got bumped off their flight, and there was lots of snow. But all seventh and eighth graders had a blast.
They were on Sunrise with a special performance.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.