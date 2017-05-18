Kupu Kokua Camp seeks to empower kids to serve communities

Kupu Kokua Camp is a free, three-week summer program available to Oahu students grades six to 12. The goal is to empower kids to serve their communities.
Kirah Orian, Kupu Kokua Camp environmental education leader, and Pawehi Binz, a camp participant, joined Sunrise with more details.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.