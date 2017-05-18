Kupu Kokua Camp seeks to empower kids to serve communities

Kupu Kokua Camp is a free, three-week summer program available to Oahu students grades six to 12. The goal is to empower kids to serve their communities.

Kirah Orian, Kupu Kokua Camp environmental education leader, and Pawehi Binz, a camp participant, joined Sunrise with more details.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.