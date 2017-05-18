Suspected Pahoa bank robber arrested soon after robbery

The man suspected of robbing a bank on Pahoa Village Road Wednesday afternoon has been arrested.

Hawaii Island police say 57-year-old Anthony Gover was arrested less than an hour after the apparent robbery.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Gover allegedly demanded money from a bank teller and brandished a knife. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was soon arrested in the nearby parking lot of the Pahoa Community Aquatic Center.

Police recovered the knife and the money that is believed to have been stolen from the bank.

Gover is currently in custody on suspicion of first degree robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

