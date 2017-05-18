Best summer beauty products

The seasons change and so do your beauty products. Alle Fister, our beauty expert has some tips for us. She recommends a change of toner for the hotter conditions. She says you should look for something that is a bit more hydrating like the one from Kopari. The foundation of the line is all rooted in coconut oil and coconut balms. This is a coconut based skin toner. This one has a great scent to it, says Alle and it's a brand new product that just launched in time for the sunny season.

Next, Alle recommends changing your makeup palette colors. She believes that your makeup should change with the seasons because your skin color and your skin tone often changes. She highlights one from Kevin Aucoin which includes a highlighter, a blush and a bronzer. Depending on where your are in your tan for the season, you can just swipe a little more right or left on this palette. Also, it makes it easy to transition from day to night.

Stila has a line called "Stay all Day" and the product literally does what it says according to Alle. It stays on all day long. They've got some beautiful colors coming out this summer that are a little bit more rich in tone in a pink and deep pink color. She says, no matter what, if you're sweating or you're in the humid heat or eating, it stays on.

Waterproof makeup can be really important in the summer. You're sweating, you're squinting in the bright sun and you don't want it to run. She recommends waterproof eye liners from Jane. They're perfect for the beach or a pool party as well as everyday use.

Nail colors change too. Alle likes the fresh look of white nail polish from NCLA for the summer. But if you want a pop of color, she has some new bright bold hues. It's almost coral in color. They are on the opposite ends of the spectrum, but she says you can mix and match your toe nails. You can find it on ShopNCLA.com.

When it's hot, your hair needs a boost. If you bleach your hair, you might like Blond Protect which you can get from Walgreens. Alle says it's great because in the summer, your hair tends to become over-processed from chlorine in the pool, salt in the ocean and sun exposure. Using a product like Blond protect can help seal in your color.

This is a stress check hair elixer from a company called "This Works". You spray this in your hair in the morning. the movement of your hair helps release a natural scent that's supposed to help calm your soul.

Then, last, but not least InStyler has a hairbrush that heats up. Alle says It's a great, quick way to de-frizz your hair. This is an alternative to spending a long time with a curling iron or a flatiron.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.