Business Report: New state economic forecast

The forecast numbers are slightly better than before, mostly because tourism is still up. They expect 2 percent more visitors this year, spending 5 percent more money. That should produce almost 2 percent economic growth, not as much as last year but still respectable.

Inflation, as represented by the Honolulu consumer price index, could rise 2.5 percent. That's more than the last few years, but still moderate.

And personal income is forecast to rise almost twice as much. Your head will be farther above water, to the extent that your income is typical, and to the extent that your costs are commensurate with the Honolulu consumer price index.

According to that index, local prices have more than doubled since the 1980s.

