Business Report: New state economic forecast

The forecast numbers are slightly better than before, mostly because tourism is still up. They expect 2 percent more visitors this year, spending 5 percent more money. That should produce almost 2 percent economic growth, not as much as last year but still respectable.
Inflation, as represented by the Honolulu consumer price index, could rise 2.5 percent. That's more than the last few years, but still moderate.
And personal income is forecast to rise almost twice as much. Your head will be farther above water, to the extent that your income is typical, and to the extent that your costs are commensurate with the Honolulu consumer price index.
According to that index, local prices have more than doubled since the 1980s.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.