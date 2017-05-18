Farm-To-Table Izakaya Tsukada Nojo Launches Happy Hour Specials

Tsukada Nojo, the popular izakaya chain from Japan recently opened its first Hawaii location near the Hawaii Convention Center earlier this month. The restaurant fuses Japanese modern sensibilities with Farm-to-Table showcasing locally-sourced ingredients. The cuisine is chicken and vegetable-centric, with the menu broken down into seven major categories: hot pots, small cold plates, small hot plates, salads, large plates, rice & ramen, and desserts. The restaurant is open from 5:00 – 11:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

