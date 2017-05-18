OHA to host series of meetings on future of lands in Kakaako Makai

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Thursday will hold the first in a series of statewide meetings on the future of its lands in Kakaako Makai.

The agency acquired 30 acres of land in 2012 at a value of $200 million as part of a settlement with the Public Land Trust.

Now, OHA says it wants to find a way to generate income while also incorporating three themes: Create a kipuka where Hawaiian national identity can flourish; Support a halau ola that invests in native intellectual capital and innovation; and integrate a planned community that embraces live, work and play ideas.

The following is the schedule of public meetings:

Oahu

Kaneohe

Windward Community College

Hale Kuhina, Room 115

May 18, 6 p.m.

Kakaako

KUPU Net Shed (Kewalo Basin)

1125D Ala Moana Blvd.

May 23, 6 p.m.



Waianae

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

May 25, 6 p.m.



Kapolei

Kapolei Heritage Center

May 26, 6 p.m.



Maui

Wailuku

J. Walter Cameron Center

Conference Room 1 & 2

May 24, 6 p.m.



Kauai



Lihue

Kauai Community College

OCET Room 106 C/D May 31, 6 p.m.



Hawaii Island



Kona

West Hawaii Civic Center

Community Hale

June 1, 6 p.m.



Hilo

University of Hawaii at Hilo

Building 388, Room 101 & 102

June 2, 6 p.m.



