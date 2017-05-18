OHA to host series of meetings on future of lands in Kakaako Mak - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

OHA to host series of meetings on future of lands in Kakaako Makai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Thursday will hold the first in a series of statewide meetings on the future of its lands in Kakaako Makai.

The agency acquired 30 acres of land in 2012 at a value of $200 million as part of a settlement with the Public Land Trust.

Now, OHA says it wants to find a way to generate income while also incorporating three themes: Create a kipuka where Hawaiian national identity can flourish; Support a halau ola that invests in native intellectual capital and innovation; and integrate a planned community that embraces live, work and play ideas.

The following is the schedule of public meetings:

Oahu

Kaneohe
Windward Community College
Hale Kuhina, Room 115          
May 18, 6 p.m.

Kakaako
KUPU Net Shed (Kewalo Basin)
1125D Ala Moana Blvd.           
May 23, 6 p.m.
           
Waianae
Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center           
May 25, 6 p.m.
           
Kapolei
Kapolei Heritage Center          
May 26, 6 p.m.

Maui
Wailuku
J. Walter Cameron Center
Conference Room 1 & 2         
May 24, 6 p.m.

Kauai

Lihue
Kauai Community College
OCET Room 106 C/D  May 31, 6 p.m.

Hawaii Island

Kona
West Hawaii Civic Center
Community Hale          
June 1, 6 p.m.
           
Hilo
University of Hawaii at Hilo
Building 388, Room 101 & 102           
June 2, 6 p.m.
 

