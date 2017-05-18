Hokulea heads home in final leg of worldwide voyage

Master navigator Nainoa Thompson was honored with the most prestigious award in navigation, Saturday night.

Master navigator Nainoa Thompson was honored with the most prestigious award in navigation, Saturday night.

Hokulea crew honors Eddie Aikau on what would have been his 71st birthday

There was an abundance of hug and lei for some Hokulea crew members Saturday afternoon as the final group of voyagers left Oahu for Tahiti.

They're coming home.

The crew of the Hokulea and Hikianalia are sailing across the Pacific en route to Hawaii Thursday.

After a farewell ceremony at Tautira French Polynesia on Wednesday, the voyaging canoes embarked on the final leg of their journey back home to the islands.

For the last three years, Hokulea has sailed the world as a part of the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage. They left Hawaii in May 2014.

The voyage brought a renaissance to Native Hawaiian voyaging techniques. In March, master navigator Nainoa Thompson was recognized for his work in wayfinding with a prestigious navigator's award.

In early May, the group of crew members set to guide Hokulea home left the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and met the canoe in Tahiti.

Their next stop: Magic Island.

June 17 is slated for the canoe's return. They have some 3,300 miles to travel before reaching the islands.

