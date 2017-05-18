Hokulea heads home in final leg of worldwide voyage

There was an abundance of hug and lei for some Hokulea crew members Saturday afternoon as the final group of voyagers left Oahu for Tahiti.More >>
There was an abundance of hug and lei for some Hokulea crew members Saturday afternoon as the final group of voyagers left Oahu for Tahiti.More >>
Eddie would go.More >>
Eddie would go.More >>
Master navigator Nainoa Thompson was honored with the most prestigious award in navigation, Saturday night.More >>
Master navigator Nainoa Thompson was honored with the most prestigious award in navigation, Saturday night.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>