Hawaii Island Humane Society offering deal to make room for more animals

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is at maximum capacity and says it will offer a deal on adoption fees for all dogs to make room for more animals.

Adoption fees for all dogs over a year old are half off from now until the end of this month.

Workers say they need the space to house 80 more dogs being rescued from a South Kona property.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.