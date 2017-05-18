Police seek suspects accused of tying up, robbing several women in apartment

Honolulu police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing several women in an apartment building.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Aleo Hale apartments on Kamamalu Avenue.

According to the Criminal Investigation Division, three men entered a home and tied up the women. Police said the men stole cash and other personal belongings. Before fleeing, one of the suspects sexually assaulted one of the victims, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

