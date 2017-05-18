Forecast: As trade winds dissipate, expect warmth and humidity

The trade winds are taking a long weekend but should be back and breezy by Monday.

In the meantime, sticky conditions are expected with afternoon highs feeling much warmer without our natural air conditioning.

The overall wind flow is from the east/southeast and that's depositing a few morning and evening showers on windward and mauka neighborhoods. Afternoon sea breezes will develop along with a few clouds and showers over interior and leeward neighborhoods.

High today in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is moderate all around with a handful of new pulses expected town and country. South shores will get a little bump on Friday and maybe advisory-sized surf next week Thursday.

Country shores will see slightly higher surf Sunday into the first of next week.

Here are today's waves: 4-6 feet north and east, 2-4 feet south and west.

No weather or marine advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

