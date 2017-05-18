1 person in critical condition following moped accident on Keeau - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

1 person in critical condition following moped accident on Keeaumoku St.

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

One person is in critical condition after a moped accident on Keeaumoku Street Wednesday night.

HPD confirms a moped and a car were involved. 

Just before 8:30 p.m., HPD closed Keeaumoku Street between Wilder Avenue and Lunalilo Street to investigate.

Details of the accident are limited. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly