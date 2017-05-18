Driver of a stolen vehicle crashes into a Kona Supercuts, flees the scene

Big Island police are looking for the driver of a car that is accused of crashing through the storefront of a Kailua-Kona Supercuts.

Authorities say it happened sometime overnight at the Lanihau Center. Photos show the front wall and windows of the salon completely damaged.

The driver fled the scene and reportedly left the engine running. Police later determined the vehicle was stolen.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Big Island police at 961-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.