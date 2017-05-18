East Oahu canoe club vandalized again

An East Oahu canoe club has been vandalized for the second time in less than a week.

Several members of the Hui Nalu O Hawaii Canoe Club showed up early for practice on Wednesday afternoon to help fix the latest damage that happened overnight. Someone cut the rope rigging on 16 canoes that are stored at Maunalua Bay.

"It's hard work cause you're pulling a lot with your hands and you get blister," said paddler George Wilson. "So to hear that someone just came and kind of cut everything is disappointing."

This comes just two days after the discovery of a similar crime. On Monday morning, paddlers found 18 canoes with slashed rigging.

"Mostly frustration and why someone would do this? I think people in the paddling community who know how much time and energy it takes to maintain and upkeep the boats, I don't think they would even think of doing something like that," said equipment manager Toma Turner.

The vandalism caused about $500 worth of damage. The club filed police reports. Authorities believe the two crimes are connected.