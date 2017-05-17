20 years later, bond brings Ljungqvist back to Rainbow Wahine as assistant coach

21 years after helping the Rainbow Wahine to the National Championship title game, Angelica Ljungqvist rejoined the University of Hawaii women's volleyball team as an assistant coach when she stepped foot on campus in Manoa on Wednesday.

"It's actually almost, to the date, 20 years since I graduated from [the University of Hawaii]," said Ljungqvist. "So, it's great to be back. I'm so happy to be back in Hawaii and I'm very excited to again be party of the Rainbow Wahine.

Ljungqvist is Robyn Ah Mow-Santos' first hire since taking over as the Rainbow Wahine's head coach. The two played together while at UH and, according to Ljungqvist, have stayed in-touch ever since their time in Manoa together.

"We have kept in contact over the years and we always have had that very special connection on the court and in the gym. But we also had a very solid friendship off the court. So, I'm hoping we can transform that into a good coaching team," added Ljungqvist.

A former middle at UH, Ljungqvist was Hawaii's first four-time All-American selection and is a UH Sports Circle of Honor inductee. She was named the AVCA National Player of the Year her senior season in Manoa. She was also a member of the Swedish National team, both for indoor and beach volleyball and played professionally in both sports as well.