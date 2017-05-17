Firefighters battle brush fire deep in Hawaii Kai valley - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Firefighters battle brush fire deep in Hawaii Kai valley

(Image: DJ Dole) (Image: DJ Dole)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

At least a dozen firefighters are battling an apparent brush fire deep in the valley behind Hawaii Kai, according to a Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson. 

Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Department officials have established a landing zone at Kamiloiki Elementary School. No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly