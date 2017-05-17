Blood Bank of Hawaii to challenge city's lawsuit over more land for rail

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling in its search for a new location -- as fewer donors come through the doors.

Blood bank loses money, donors as it struggles to find new location

Plans by the city to acquire more land along Dillingham Boulevard is getting backlash from the Blood Bank of Hawaii.

On Monday, the city filed papers to take an 11-foot wide strip of land along Dillingham Boulevard.

HART officials say the area consists of only grass and landscaping, and won't have any impact on Blood Bank operations, but Blood Bank officials disagree.

They say using the land for rail will have a major impact on their ability to get in and out of the property as needed, 24 hours a day.

"This facility never closes," Blood Bank of Hawaii President Kim-Anh Nguyen said. "Any time of the day or night, ambulances, delivery trucks, have to be available to deliver blood."

Blood Bank officials say blood mobiles used for mobile blood drives would have a harder time getting in and out of the parking lot.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii also says it will challenge a lawsuit from the City over the land.

In March, Hawaii News Now reported that rail construction prompted the Blood Bank to look into relocating, but faced challenges in the search for a new home.

Talks with the city over access to the land have taken place, Blood Bank officials say, but they were still taken by surprise over the court filing.

HART says it is still negotiating, and hopes to reach a settlement.

