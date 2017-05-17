Forecast: Steady trades to continue with light, spotty rain

Steady tradewinds are expected to hold firm through Thursday. Lighter winds takeover Friday through the weekend. Rainfall through Thursday will favor windward areas, falling mainly in the overnight and morning hours with light rainfall totals.

Light variable winds takeover Friday through Sunday with higher humidity levels, increasing vog and haze, as well as afternoon cloud buildups and isolated showers.

Surf is still elevated and dangerous along east shores, but it should drop below advisory levels tomorrow. Country shorelines could see a small bump tomorrow.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for most east shores while a Small Craft Advisory is up for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

