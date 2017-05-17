Police commission scraps plans for chief panel that could've included 'Dog' Chapman's wife

Amid significant amounts of negative feedback, the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday decided to scrap plans for a citizens selection panel that would've helped rank the roughly 35 candidates for the city's police chief post.

The group was inundated with letters and phone calls after nominations for the would-be panel were announced. The names of potential nominees included Beth Chapman, the wife of "Dog" the Bounty Hunter.

The implementation of the citizens panel was troubled from the start: Commissioners apparently failed to approve the use of the panel in the first place before taking nominations for candidates who could potentially comprise such a group.

Other potential nominees included a Family Court judge, a former mayor, a former police chief, a state representative and several Honolulu business owners.

The debate over the panel has added to what Commission Chariman Max Sword says will likely be a significantly delayed decision. The commission initally hoped to name a new chief in July, but most expect it will likely be late August or possibly even September before they can find a replacement for Louis Kealoha.

