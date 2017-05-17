Driver charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal Keaau crash

Prosecutors on Hawaii Island have charged the 26-year-old Keaau man who was arrested for fleeing the scene of a car crash that killed a man along Highway 130.

Police officials say Keempe Drequito was arrested for manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with the crash, which happened late Sunday night.

Drequito will face charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, accident involving death or serious injury and reckless driving. Bail in the case was set at $286,000.

Big Island police previously identified the man who died in the crash as 31-year-old Travis Serquina, of Keaau.

