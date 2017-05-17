Southwest Airlines CEO: Service to Hawaii a 'priority' for airline

The chief executive of Southwest Airlines says that finalizing plans to service Hawaii is one of the airlines top priorities in the coming year.

The statements, made during an annual shareholders meeting in Phoenix on Wednesday, were first reported by Dawn Gilbertson of The Arizona Republic.

"We're deciding what our plans are for 2018 and Hawaii is important to us,'' said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly, according to the paper.

Gilbertson says Kelly cited several factors on Wednesday, including training and FAA certification, as concerns before the airline can actually begin servicing the Hawaiian islands.

"We still have a lot of work to do and we don't have a committed work plan yet on Hawaii ... but it's pretty high on the priority list,'' Kelly said.

