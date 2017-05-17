Geek Beat: 'WannaCry' malware, Instagram's new face filters, Amazon Echo Snow

Over the weekend, people and businesses in 150 countries were victims of a massive cyberattack. The 'WannaCry' malware virus affected over 300,000 computers and caused chaos to computer system all over the world. Fortunately, a patch to protect your computers was discovered before the virus got out of control. But what do you do if your computer becomes affected? How do you protect yourself from attacks?

In this week's Geek Beat, Burt Lum and Ryan Ozawa from Byte Marks Cafe on HPR1 discuss what to do in case you are a victim of a cyberattack.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.