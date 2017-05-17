Mental Health America of Hawaii celebrates 75th anniversary

Mental Health America of Hawaii (MHAH) is marking its diamond anniversary by honoring people and organizations that have been champions in mental health. The Mental Health Mahalo Awards, to be held on May 16, 2017 celebrate unsung leaders who have dedicated themselves to promoting mental wellness and improving the care of people with mental health problems. Through their unwavering and innovative commitment to Hawaii’s mental health, they have inspired others and helped to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

“1 in 5 people experience a diagnosable mental illness every year. Mental health is something we should all be talking about and a routine part of taking care of ourselves. Mental health conditions touch everyone and is a part of every family. It is nothing to be ashamed of.” said Trisha Kajimura, Executive Director of MHAH. “The people and organizations we recognize with the Mental Health Mahalo Awards are those who truly have made a difference in their community or statewide in advancing the treatment and understanding of mental health, they truly are heroes,” she added.

Since 1942, MHAH (previously called Mental Health Association of Hawaii) has been dedicated to advocating for improved care and treatment of people with mental illness through program development, training, education, and advocacy. It has helped launch major mental health organizations, such as the state’s Suicide and Crisis Line, Mental Health Kokua, and Hale Kipa. MHAH was also a major driving force in the improvement of care of patients at the State Hospital in Kaneohe in the 1940’s and 1950’s and helped push the passage of parity in health insurance coverage for mental health treatment in the 1990’s.

This is the 12th year that MHAH has been honoring local mental health leaders. “What makes this year special for us is that Paul Gionfriddo, national President and CEO of Mental Health America will attend the event. He is very impressed with the work of our local leaders,” said Kajimura.

In addition to the Mental Mahalo Health Luncheon happening on May 16th, Dr. Gionfriddo will hold a special Brown Bag Seminar entitled “Losing Tim: Using Collaborative Processes to Strengthen Mental Health Systems” which explores Gionfriddo’s own family story in finding care for his son’s schizophrenia.

