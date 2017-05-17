Mango Season release sophomore album 'Point Panic'

Local musicians Mango Season has just released a new C-D out called 'Point Panic'. It features new and original jazz, soul, and funk tunes. You can catch them performing this Monday, May 22 at Blue Note Hawaii with a full 8 piece band and a 3 piece horn section. They will have autographed CDs at the show, but if you would like to order one online, or if you want more information, visit their website at www.mangoseasonmusic.com.
