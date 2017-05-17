Kupuna Achievers: Lenley Hawksworth

For the last ten years, Uncle Lenley Hawksworth has been volunteering at Pearl Harbor, but he knows firsthand of the stories told of that infamous day. Uncle Lenley Hawksworth was in grade school when he witnessed the bombing. He is now in his mid-80s, and he takes pride in sharing his story.

Serving others goes a long. He was in the R-O-T-C at Kaiser High School -- and he attended U-H. Uncle Lenley also served as a lieutenant in the Army and he dedicated much of his time at the YMCA before volunteering every Tuesday at Pearl Harbor.

If you know an aunty or uncle like Lenley - who dedicates time to others -- preserving history, make sure to nominate him or her at HawaiiNewsNow.com.'

