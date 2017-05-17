Billy V: Kahulanui, Pure Heart, Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning group Kahulanui will be on national television next week You'll be able to see them right here on Hawaii News Now when they appear on the TODAY show on May 29th. They will be live at the grand opening of Volcano Bay, Universal's first water park in Orlando, Florida. One of the members has to play a gig in Seattle the night before, then fly to Orlando to be on the TODAY show then fly to Seattle do a gig and then back to Big Island.

Yesterday we told you that Pure Heart was going to make an announcement. They are going to be playing live during this years' 40th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards broadcast. Jake Shimabukuro, Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon shared yesterday they will be at the Hawaii Theatre on August 26th, 2017. They will also be in the concert with Anuhea and Justin Young. It's being put on by Hi*Sessions. Hi*Sessions is a TV show that features Hawaii recording artists and entertainers that airs on K5 Television. Tickets are on sale now at the Hawaii Theatre and on their website.

The Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has released their list of performers coming up this Saturday night. It's the 40th anniversary of the Na Hoku Hanohano awards that recognize excellence in the Hawaii Recording Industry. The lineup for Saturday night includes: Ian O'Sullivan will perform with Izik, The Hawaiian Style Band, Amy Hanaialii and Kawika Kahiapo, Jeff Peterson and Kalani Pe'a, and Na Leo Pilimehana among others. The broadcast starts on K5 Television and streamed live on K5TheHomeTeam.com this Saturday starting at 7:00pm from the Hawaii Convention Center.

