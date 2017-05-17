Teen becomes first girl in Hawaii history to go Airborne

KAHULULI, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii high school junior has become the first woman in state history to enlist and receive an Airborne infantry contract.

The Maui News reported Tuesday that Baldwin High School junior Cassidy Matschke will report to basic training and advanced individual training next year at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Matschke is the third female from Hawaii to enlist as an infantry soldier since frontline combat branches opened up to woman last year.

Airborne infantry soldiers are able to drop from airplanes into battle at a moment's notice.

Matschke says although the contract makes her a bit nervous, she would rather jump out of planes than sit at a desk. She says she hopes to stay in the military for as long as possible.

