TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Queen Kaahumanu H - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Queen Kaahumanu Hwy. on Big Island

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A two-vehicle crash has closed both directions of Queen Kaahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona, according to police on the Big Island.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. about a mile north of the Kona International Airport.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated.

