Fiery crash near Kona Airport leaves three dead, miles-long gridlock

Three people were killed in a car accident near the Kona International Airport on Wednesday, according to Big Island police and fire department sources.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m., about a mile north of the airport's entrance, and an investigation into the two-vehicle crash has closed the Queen Kaahumanu Highway in both directions, according to police.

Cell phone video taken from the scene of the accident shows the two vehicles – and overturned and unidentifiable sedan and a light-colored Nissan Titan pick-up – engulfed in flames.

Area residents say additional 24/7 lane closures in the Puuanahulu area have contributed significantly to the traffic gridlock that was caused by the police investigation. Work crews say they're making drainage improvements in the area.

Several businesses in the area reported either closures or delayed openings, saying employees were unable to make their way to work.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated.

