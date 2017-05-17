Man accused in brutal murder of realtor set to be sentenced

A man charged with the brutal murder of a realtor and actress nearly four years ago will be sentenced in court on Wednesday.

Vernon Baker pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including drug crimes.

Police said Baker stabbed Mary Beth San Juan to death and left her body gagged, bound and wrapped in a rug in the driveway of her Punahou Street office home in July 2013.

Authorities tied Baker to the crime after they discovered San Juan’s wallet in a dumpster behind the Waikiki hostel he was staying in. Surveillance video also showed a man with Baker’s physical traits using her ATM card in Moana. Police arrested him after security footage in Waikiki showed Baker handing over a backpack with the victim’s computer inside.

San Juan’s death shocked many, leaving her large circle of friends and family in mourning.

Baker faces life in prison with the possibility of parole when he is sentenced.

