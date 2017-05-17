Child, grandmother escape fire at North Shore home

Honolulu fire officials say a 3-year-old girl was the first to spot a fire that broke out at a North Shore home on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire sparked around 5:20 p.m. at the two-story home on Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Beach Park.

Nearly 20 firefighters responded to the fire and managed to extinguish it by 5:35 p.m.

Officials said two people, the girl and her grandmother, were home at the time and managed to escape unharmed prior to HFD arrival.

The fire is still under investigation, but damage is estimated at about $5,100.

